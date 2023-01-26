Microsoft with the Developer_Direct needed to start the year of Xbox in the best possible way and make us forget a disappointing 2022 in terms of first party productions, mainly due to the defections of Starfield and Redfall. And with hindsight we can say that the mission was accomplished quite successfully.

Last night’s event was just what we expected (and hoped for): a show focused on a few games but characterized by targeted and no-frills presentations made by the developers, with the aim of giving the public a taste of what Xbox Game Studios have in store for 2023. A format that seems to have been appreciated by everyone and that we hope to see again in the future, given that it can very well coexist and be complementary to larger and more pompous events, like the conferences from E3 to understand each other.

But let’s get back to us, we were talking about “tastes” from Xbox Game Studios: what better appetizer than Hi-Fi RUSH? Tango GameWorks rhythm action was the surprise of the Developer_Direct, with presentation and debut on Xbox, PC and Game Pass all the same evening. An atypical launch and out of the Microsoft ropes, given that the title was fed to the market without a traditional marketing campaign. Was it a wrong choice? For posterity the difficult sentence, but in the meantime Hi-Fi Rush is enjoying its success on Steam, where at the time of writing it has reached third place in the ranking of best-selling software, with 98% of positive user reviews.

Hi-fi Rush, the colorful action rimmed Tango GameWorks is available on Xbox, PC and Game Pass

Hi-Fi RUSH was the surprise of the Developer_Direct, whereas the rest of the lineup had all already been confirmed by Microsoft, which clearly with this event focused more on concreteness than on the “wow” effect. Among the most anticipated was Redfall, whose release date was finally announced and where we saw new gameplay that delved into various aspects of the Arkane title and reminded us again that it’s not just a multiplayer game. Space also for Minecraft Legends, the strategic spin-off of the evergreen cube universe created by Mojang, and The Elder Scrolls Online, of which the Necrom expansion was presented which will introduce the new Arcanist class.

Forza Motorsport showed itself in great shape and as a very ambitious project, so much so that Turn 10 promises it will be the most advanced racing game ever, not only in terms of graphics, but also physics, gameplay and audio. Too bad the release date has not been announced, which many expected, but if Geoff Keighley is right, the launch will take place before the end of June.

The objective of the Developer_Direct was not to completely define the green cross line-up for the next 12 months. There will be time for that and we already know that soon there will be an event dedicated to Starfield and in the summer an Xbox Showcase with great fanfare. Rather, a show of strength by Xbox Game Studios was needed to start 2023 in the best possible way and in this sense the event hit the target.

What do you think, are you satisfied with last night’s Developer_Direct? Would you like to revisit a similar format for future Green Cross events?

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.