The Vapor line features designs based on unique dynamic patterns for each controller, decidedly particular and visually sparkling.

Xbox has announced a new line of Xbox Wireless Controller call Steam of which the first example, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition can already be booked for 69.99 euros.

The Vapor series

The Vapor Series is uniquely customizable Xbox Design Lab, starting from the six basic options provided for the upper body: Electric Vapor, for those who love green, blends the bold Electric Volt with the iconic Velocity Green; Nocturnal Vapor, characterized by a combination of dark green and gray; Fire Vapor, characterized by a swirl of fiery red and orange; Stormcloud Vapor, in which the dominant color is blue; Cyber ​​Vapor, dominated by pink and purple and Dream Vapor, whose colors are pink and light purple.

After choosing it style of the upper body, you can add other customized elements, such as themed or contrasting colored buttons, triggers, D-pads and analogue sticks.

Of course you can also take the basic design. The Dream Vapor Special Edition can be booked from Microsoft Store. It will be available starting February 6, 2024.