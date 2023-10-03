Of course it is compatible with Xbox consoles and PCs.

Among the features we talk about: “Bright gold and black metallic finish | Rubberized side grips with diamond pattern | Non-slip grip on triggers, shoulder buttons and back | Button mapping | Bluetooth technology”

Microsoft presented a new design for the Xbox controller, called Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition . It will be available from 17 October 2023, but can already be booked for €69.99.

The controller from all sides

A refined object

In general, it is a normal Xbox controller with a new color, which will make it particularly attractive to collectors and those who love the glitter of gold.

If you are interested, you can book it from Microsoft Store.

It should be noted that in 2023 alone, Microsoft has already launched at least eight new Xbox controller designs, a sign that it is focusing heavily on this aspect.

In the meantime, information has also emerged on the new controller under development, which should finally have haptic feedback and has the code name “Sebile”. Considering that Sebile was revealed by official documents, we can take it as almost certain, unless Microsoft decides to block it for some obscure reason.