Microsoft has unveiled a new color for the wireless controllers of Xboxthe very special Dream Vapor. It will be possible to pre-order it starting today launch price of €69.99. At the moment it has not yet been revealed when this colorway will be released worldwide.

But it didn't end here. Dream Vapor colorways have also been added to the Xbox Design Lab sitewhere you can create your own controller by customizing every part of its aesthetic appearance.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

Xbox Introduces Dream Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller: Where Style Meets Victory Xbox announces some new features for the Wireless Controller family: the Vapor series. The new line is available now on Xbox Design Lab, where you can choose from six Vapor top covers to create a fully customized controller with unique designs. Furthermore, a new special edition, the Xbox wireless controller – Dream Vapor, is available for pre-order at the price of €69.99. Thanks to Xbox Design Lab, fans can now have fun choosing between the different colors in bright tones designed for the Vapor Xbox Wireless Controller Collection such as the Nocturnal Vapor cover which stands out for the choice of colors ranging from dark green to grey, or the Fire Vapor for the choice of the fiery red and orange mix. Once you've selected your favorite Vapor cover, you can continue to customize your Xbox Wireless Controller by choosing from a wide range of colors and styles, ranging from ABXY buttons, triggers, D-pads, thumbsticks, side and rear grips rubberized in Xbox Design Lab. The elegant pink-purple motif of the Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition extends to the rest of the design, featuring soft pink thumbsticks, bumpers, triggers and hybrid D-pad. Highlights of this Special Edition controller are the addition of purple rubberized side grips, soft pink ABXY buttons with hints of purple, and a unique dynamic background that brings this stunning design into the background of the UI of an Xbox Series X|S console. To find out more about the Xbox Wireless Controller – Dream Vapor Special Edition and the Vapor Series Collection, now available on Xbox Design Lab, you can consult the Wire post at this link

Source: Microsoft