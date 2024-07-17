Prime Day isn’t over yet and there are still many active offers on Amazon that could be right for you. Among these, we point out theXbox Wireless Controller in Blue on promotion with the 29% off for a limited time. If you are interested, please find the product page at this addressor alternatively by clicking on the box below.

The recommended price for this controller is 64.99 euros, while the promotional price offered to Prime members is only 45.99 euroswith a saving of almost 20 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, with immediate shipping available.