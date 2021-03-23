The big gaming events in 2021 don’t seem to move forward with much decision, but the news is that Xbox Wins Multiple Awards at SXSW 2021 Gaming Awards. South by Southwest is a festival that celebrates a wide range of different interactive media, including video games. Over the weekend, the winners of its 2021 Gaming Awards were announced and Xbox did quite well for itself. Of the 12 categories, Xbox games took home a variety of awards. Ori and the Will of the Wisps was one of the most prominent gamesas it received Excellence in Score for its beautiful soundtrack that Moon Studios designed. Microsoft Flight Simulator, on the other hand, took home a particularly prestigious award with Excellence in Technical Achievement, given to the game that pushed technology and programming capabilities further or more effectively. Claim these two new free games on the Microsoft Store in Japan Xbox Wins Multiple Awards at SXSW 2021 Gaming Awards Although Xbox wins several awards at the SXSW 2021 Gaming Awards, it must be said that some of them were exclusive games of the console (but not their own), or that were recently acquired by Xbox (Bethesda is now from Xbox Game Studios). Deep Rock Galactic stood out in particular with two awards, winning both Indie Game of the Year and Excellence in Multiplayer. DOOM Eternal also managed to catch Excellence in Audio Design. Overall, Xbox did quite well in the awards. Dolby Vision for XboxSeries X is out now – here’s what you have to do to try it out This is the complete list of awards that Xbox won in the SXSW 2021 Indie Game of the Year : Deep Rock Galactic

: Deep Rock Galactic Excellence in Score : Ori and the Will of the Wisps

: Ori and the Will of the Wisps Excellence in Multiplayer : Deep Rock Galactic

: Deep Rock Galactic Excellence in Audio Design: DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal Excellence in Technical Achievement: Microsoft Flight Simulator

//disable responsiveness //move slider next arrow for videos if (jQuery("#masterslider").length > 0){ slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_PLAY , function(){ jQuery('.ms-nav-next').addClass('video-playing'); }); slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_CLOSE , function(){ jQuery('.ms-nav-next').removeClass('video-playing'); }); } //hide various jQuery elements until they are loaded jQuery('#sticky-menus').show(); jQuery('.it-widget-tabs').show(); jQuery('.bar-label').show(); //jquery nav menus jQuery("#sticky-menu") .mmenu({ position: "left", zposition: "back", counters: true, dragOpen: true, header: { add: true, update: true, title: "Navigation" }, searchfield: true }, { selectedClass: "current-menu-item" }) .on( "opening.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px"); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").hide(); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 0 }); } ) .on( "closed.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px"); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").show(); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 1 }); } ); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/xbox-gana-varios-premios-en-los-sxsw-2021-gaming-awards/#section-menu-mobile") .mmenu({ position: "right", zposition: "back", counters: true, dragOpen: true, header: { add: true, update: true, title: "Sections" }, searchfield: true }, { selectedClass: "current-menu-item" }) .on( "opening.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px"); } ) .on( "closed.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px"); } ); //superfish jQuery('#sticky-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 500, animation: {height:'show'}, speed: 160, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false }); jQuery('#section-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 300, speed: 100, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false }); jQuery('.utility-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 500, animation: {height:'show'}, speed: 160, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false });

//hide scrollers until fully loaded jQuery('.explicit-inner').show(); jQuery('.trending-wrapper').show();

jQuery(".trending-content").smoothDivScroll({ manualContinuousScrolling: true, visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always", hotSpotScrollingStep: 4, hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4, touchScrolling: true }); jQuery(".explicit-content").smoothDivScroll({ manualContinuousScrolling: true, visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always", hotSpotScrollingStep: 4, hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4, touchScrolling: true }); jQuery(".trending-content .scrollableArea").addClass("loop");

//jquery ui slider jQuery('.form-selector').slider({ value: 5, min: 0, max: 10, step: 0.1, orientation: "horizontal", range: "min", animate: true, slide: function( event, ui ) { var rating = ui.value;

jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html( rating ); } });

//HD images if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) { var images = jQuery("img.hires"); // loop through the images and make them hi-res for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) { // create new image name var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4); var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4); imageName += "@2x" + imageType; //rename image images[i].src = imageName; } } jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox(); jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox(); jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox(); jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'}); //placeholder text for IE9 jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder(); //insert content menu items jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () { var id = jQuery(this).attr('id'); var label = jQuery(this).data('label'); jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '

' + label + '

' ); });

var fromTop = 119; //attach scrollspy jQuery('body').scrollspy({ target: '.contents-menu', offset: fromTop });

//functions that need to run after ajax buttons are clicked dynamicElements();

//menu hover fx menuHovers();

});

//applied to elements within ajax panels function dynamicElements() { //portholes mouseovers jQuery(".portholes .porthole-link").hover( function() { jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.8' }, 150); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 350); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.9' }, 100); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(0).queue(function(next){ jQuery(this).addClass("active"); next(); }); }, function() { jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 550); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.9' }, 250); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 550); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(150).queue(function(next){ jQuery(this).removeClass("active"); next(); }); } ); //active hover jQuery(".add-active").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass("active"); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass("active"); } ); //image hovers jQuery(".active-image").hover( function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); jQuery(".the_content").hover( function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); //jQuery tooltips jQuery('.info').tooltip(); jQuery('.info-top').tooltip(); jQuery('.info-bottom').tooltip({ placement: 'bottom' }); jQuery('.info-left').tooltip({ placement: 'left' }); jQuery('.info-right').tooltip({ placement: 'right' }); //jQuery popovers jQuery('.popthis').popover(); //jQuery alert dismissals jQuery(".alert").alert(); //jQuery fitvids jQuery('.video_frame').fitVids(); //equal height columns equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); //if items are dynamically added on page load, need to account for new width resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }

//call equal height columns when window is resized jQuery(window).resize(function() { equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); });

//call equal height columns when widgets is resized jQuery("#widgets").resize(function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); });

//call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are //hidden and don't have heights until visible jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#section-menu-full a.parent-item', function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery("#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list"), true); }); //equal height columns function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) { tallest = 0; width = jQuery(window).width(); group.each(function() { jQuery(this).removeAttr('style'); thisHeight = jQuery(this).height(); if(thisHeight > tallest) { tallest = thisHeight; } }); if(width > 991 || nolimit) { group.height(tallest); } }

var topOffset = 70; var barOffset = 208;

jQuery(window).scroll(function() { if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: '0px' }, 100); } else { if(!jQuery('#sticky-menu').is(':visible') && !jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/xbox-gana-varios-premios-en-los-sxsw-2021-gaming-awards/#section-menu-mobile").is(':visible')) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: '-100px' }, 500); } } if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('sticky-mobile'); } else { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('sticky-mobile'); }

//back to top arrow if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut(); } else { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn(); } resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }); function resizeStickyMenu() { //see if compact versions of menus should be shown if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width(); if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width(); } var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width(); var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width(); var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth; var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth; var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width(); //var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset(); //logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left; var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width(); var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width(); var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width(); var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width(); var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width(); if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width(); var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth; var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth; //alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth); //mega menu alone passes limit if(megaWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } //standard menu alone passes limit if(standardWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); } //both menus together pass limit if(menusWidth > limitWidth) { //first reduce standard menu jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); //compact standard plus mega menu pass limit if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } } } }

function resizeContentsMenu() { //bookmark positioning if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) { var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset; var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2; var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width(); var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width(); var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2; var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth; if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical'); } if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) { jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth); } else { jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style'); } //show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100); } } } if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { var newOffset = 68; jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy. } }

//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread function disqusContentsMenu() { if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){ jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread"); } }

//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped (function() { var timer; jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

//hide contents menu after user mouses out (function() { var timer; jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100); clearTimeout(timer); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

/** * Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it. * If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element, * which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event */ function scroll_if_anchor(href) { href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");

//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) { var fromTop = 118;

//subtract contents menu height (and margin) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { fromTop = fromTop - 51; }

// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo) // Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174 if(href.indexOf("https://www.somosxbox.com/xbox-gana-varios-premios-en-los-sxsw-2021-gaming-awards/#") == 0) { var $target = jQuery(href);

// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily // jump to the wrong position (IE < 10) if($target.length) { jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop }); if(history && "pushState" in history) { history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href); return false; } } } } } // When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash); // Intercept all anchor clicks jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor); //menu hovers function menuHovers() { jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover( function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); } //new articles effects jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); } ); jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() { jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show search box jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover( function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover'); } ); jQuery("#menu-search-button").click( function() { jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast"); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); } ); //hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click( function() { if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide(); } } ); //search form submission jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { event.preventDefault(); var len = jQuery("#s").val().length; if(len >=3) { jQuery("#searchformtop").submit(); } else { alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length"); } } }); //email subscribe form submission jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() { jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit(); }); //show login form jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show register form jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //submit button hover effects jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass("active"); }); //login form submission jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); }); //register form submission jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); }); //hide check password message jQuery(".check-password").click(function() { jQuery(this).animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); }); //scroll all #top elements to top jQuery("a[href="https://www.somosxbox.com/xbox-gana-varios-premios-en-los-sxsw-2021-gaming-awards/#top"]").click(function() { jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow"); return false; }); //image darkening jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); }); //reaction mouseovers jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('active'); }).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) { jQuery(this).removeClass('active'); }); // user rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) { var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id"); var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html(); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/xbox-gana-varios-premios-en-los-sxsw-2021-gaming-awards/#" + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/xbox-gana-varios-premios-en-los-sxsw-2021-gaming-awards/#" + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating); });

//pinterest if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d){ var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT'); p.type="text/javascript"; p.async = true; p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js"; f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f); }(document)); }

//facebook if(jQuery('#facebook-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); }

//WINDOW.LOAD jQuery(window).load(function() {

//flickr if(jQuery('#flickr-social-tab').length > 0) { jQuery('.flickr').jflickrfeed({ limit: 9, qstrings: { id: '' }, itemTemplate: '

'+ '' + ' ' + '' + '

' }, function(data) { }); }

//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('.share-wrapper').show(); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); disqusContentsMenu();

//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div //causing google adsense to reload jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);

});

jQuery.noConflict();

#Xbox #Wins #Multiple #Awards #SXSW #Gaming #Awards