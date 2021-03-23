The big gaming events in 2021 don’t seem to move forward with much decision, but the news is that Xbox Wins Multiple Awards at SXSW 2021 Gaming Awards. South by Southwest is a festival that celebrates a wide range of different interactive media, including video games. Over the weekend, the winners of its 2021 Gaming Awards were announced and Xbox did quite well for itself.
Of the 12 categories, Xbox games took home a variety of awards. Ori and the Will of the Wisps was one of the most prominent gamesas it received Excellence in Score for its beautiful soundtrack that Moon Studios designed. Microsoft Flight Simulator, on the other hand, took home a particularly prestigious award with Excellence in Technical Achievement, given to the game that pushed technology and programming capabilities further or more effectively.
Xbox Wins Multiple Awards at SXSW 2021 Gaming Awards
Although Xbox wins several awards at the SXSW 2021 Gaming Awards, it must be said that some of them were exclusive games of the console (but not their own), or that were recently acquired by Xbox (Bethesda is now from Xbox Game Studios). Deep Rock Galactic stood out in particular with two awards, winning both Indie Game of the Year and Excellence in Multiplayer. DOOM Eternal also managed to catch Excellence in Audio Design. Overall, Xbox did quite well in the awards.
This is the complete list of awards that Xbox won in the SXSW 2021
Indie Game of the Year: Deep Rock Galactic
Excellence in Score: Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Excellence in Multiplayer: Deep Rock Galactic
Excellence in Audio Design: DOOM Eternal
Excellence in Technical Achievement: Microsoft Flight Simulator
