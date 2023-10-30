













‘A connected accessory is not authorized. Using unauthorized accessories puts your gaming experience at risk. For this reason, the use of the unauthorized accessory will be blocked on 12/11/2023. For help with your return, contact the store where it came from or its manufacturer.‘ It reads in the message. It ends with an invitation to see all authorized accessories through the official Xbox page.

If you are one of those who have unofficial accessories from the brand, you may want to shop around to see if they are compatible. If you only have what came with the console, then you have nothing to worry about. Just make sure everything is in order the next time you buy something from third parties.

The downside to this is that many players have had third-party accessories for years. If you are not up to date with your Xbox licenses, then they will be obsolete starting November 12. We’ll see how the public reacts to this news.

How do I know if my accessories are officially licensed by Xbox?

If you have an accessory that you use with your Xbox consoles and you no longer have the box, you can search on their official site. But for the future you can look for a special label that already tells you that it has the necessary licenses. This way you won’t have to worry anymore.

In addition, many third-party manufacturers surely already have the permits in place. Rather it seems like a warning for very niche accessories or made by very small companies. Of course, it is always advisable to use the official one since it has a warranty and was made precisely to work without problems with the console.

