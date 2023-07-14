













Xbox will soon have access to more than 1,300 retro games and we explain how it will work







antstream is a cloud gaming service that gives you access to 1,300 classic video games from different platforms: Nintendo, Atari, Game Boy, Sega Genesis, arcade and much more. It is a subscription service that reaches Xbox with two charging plans, an annual one that is worth 29.99 USD and another for life that is priced at 79.99 USD.

Service antstream works with the cloud and will be available from July 21 on Xbox One, Series S and Series X. The objective of this service is not only to preserve classic video games that could be lost, but also to offer them in a simple and legal way to consumers.

The effort that this company makes is enormous, because it tries to have game licenses that perhaps no longer have it or whose music rights must be paid for separately and it is not easy to comply with those royalties.

How Antstream Arcade works on Xbox

As we already told you, this is a service that works with its own cloud, that is, it does not depend on Microsoft’s, so you do not need to pay xbox game pass to play online.

On the other hand, it’s not just about taking one of the more than 1,300 classic titles and that’s it, there are also at least 600 challenges in the form of games that are renewed every month. There are also weekly tournaments for you to show the world that your classic gamer skills haven’t gone away.

You can also connect a second control and enjoy the local multiplayer of several titles that will remind you of the time when you arrived with half a kilo of tortillas for spending your money in the little machines.

