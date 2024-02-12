













Xbox will reveal what's coming for its future in its official podcast









According to the information available, it will be in the official Xbox podcast where all the details about the future of the business of Microsoft's video game division will be revealed. There we will have Phil Spencer, Sara Bond and Matt Booty talking about the future of this company.

It is worth noting that this presentation is made because we have already had a good streak of leaks and supposed rumors that several projects that seemed exclusive will now be multiplatform, a detail that scares many fans and further fuels the console war between the community.

Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast. Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business. pic.twitter.com/TxwWJVUbgx — Xbox (@Xbox) February 12, 2024

At the time of writing this note we can only say that the supposed Hi-Fi Rush releases exist in nintendo switch and PlayStation or that Starfield would also come to the Sony console, however, they are just that, rumors that are only supported by video game insiders who have a reputation for being accurate.

Source: Xbox Podcast

The wait will be long and we could not rule out the possibility of something leaking ahead of time.

What is Xbox's business right now?

At this time, Xbox's business is certainly clear and lies in the growth of its subscription services in its different options for users. There we have Game Pass Core, Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. The more people subscribe, the better for Microsoft.

From there we already assume that the hook for people to subscribe to Game Pass is to have exclusives on the first day of launch in this service. Then come other extras such as cloud gaming and other benefits that are already secondary, but are ultimately attractive to potential subscribers.

At this time, a possible change would be that their exclusives are temporary. For example, Starfield or the Indiana Jones game come out a year on other platforms and do not stay in the Xbox ecosystem. We don't just talk about PlayStation, also GeForce Now or the Ubi platform.

What do you think should happen to Microsoft's video game business? Follow the conversation in our Discord.

