Not much has been said about it, but below the table one of the games that is becoming one of the best rated is Baldur’s Gate 3, which came out a few weeks ago on the platform pcwith the promise that in September it will be launched in ps5. However, there are some problems with porting to the respective platforms. Microsoft homey.

As mentioned by its developer, Larian Studios, are having issues with bringing split-screen multiplayer to the little brother of xbox series xthat is to say, xbox series s. For what they have taken a functional measure but that some may not like, and that is to remove said game mode on the console that has less power, as long as it expands to more places.

This mentions the founder of the study:

All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen coop, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series. —Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) August 24, 2023

All the improvements will be there, with split-screen co-op on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.

For now, there is no specific date for this launch, but there is talk that it will be before the end of the year, so PlayStation You will receive the game shortly before, since it does not share another console to which it must be adapted.

Editor’s note: It’s good that in the end the game reaches everywhere, and the details of split-screen multiplayer are minimal, since nowadays everyone prefers to play online. Now we just need to know the release date.