You will remember that a few weeks ago, Xbox received two special edition controls from sonic and knuckles, which were covered in blue and red fur, respectively. Well, the consoles of microsoft they’re about to get another one of these blue hedgehog controls, but don’t worry, this time it’s much more normal.

This new control comes as part of a collaboration between Razer and the brand of sonic the hedgehog, and the most interesting of all is its price of $199 dollars. The controller includes all the standard features you’d expect from a wireless controller. X-Series and S-Seriesplus it also comes with a fast charging base that will allow you to charge this control to one hundred percent in less than three hours.

At the moment, we do not know when this control will be available, but you can register on the site Razer so that they notify you once you can buy it.

sonic the hedgehog 2 is already available in theaters, and be careful if you plan to see this movie because its post-credits scenes have already been leaked online.

Publisher’s note: At least this new control doesn’t have weird stuff or fur, so having it in our hands probably won’t be such a strange experience. Obviously it’s much cheaper to get a standard controller, but fans of the blue hedgehog will certainly appreciate it.

Via: Razer