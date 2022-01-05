A new collection of polishes will arrive accompanied by exclusive content for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

By now it seems obvious that Xbox loves collaborations. Fans have had numerous opportunities to grab company-related items, such as the exclusive Xbox Series X-inspired Adidas sneakers. But this time, the company has partnered with the popular brand of OPI nail polishes for a new line of colors.

Available worldwide from February 1This series will be composed of 12 colors that as they affirm from Xbox Wire, “will bring virtual worlds to life of Xbox Game Pass titles “, in addition to referencing popular video game phrases. The palette will be made up of the colors Quest for Quartz, Pixel Dust, Racing for Pinks, Suzi is My Avatar, Trading Paint, Heart and Con-soul, The Pass is Always Greener, Sage Simulation, You Had Me at Halo, Can’t CTRL Me, Achievement Unlocked, and N00berry.

The complete collection, for the moment, will be available exclusively in American stores, in the ULTA chain of stores, but it is expected that they will be sold at the same level. global starting February 1 in stores where we usually buy OPI products. The collaboration will be accompanied by exclusive content for games like Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 that we can get with the purchase of enamels.

We will get exclusive content for gamesBut if what we want is to get a controller to match our nails, we will have the opportunity to get three controls with Achievement Unlocked, Racing for Pinks, and Can’t CTRL Me colors that are they will raffle via OPI’s Instagram and TikTok. Nail polishes from the OPI x Xbox collection will hit stores priced at $ 10.50.

This is not the first time Xbox has had one collaboration with beauty and personal care productsLast October, the Dr. Squatch company presented its soap inspired by the Halo saga, where we could “soothe skin worn by battle.” As for consoles, the limited Series X in collaboration with Gucci it has been presented as one of the most prohibitive.

