













Xbox will now allow you to record voice chat to report toxic behavior | EarthGamer







That’s why the division of the company focused on these platforms is testing a ‘safety feature’. This will allow users to report inappropriate and prohibited behavior using this software.

This new function will be implemented on both Xbox One and Series X | S, and in this way toxic attitudes can be combated.

We recommend: Xbox continues to rule in Mexico, but PlayStation begins to gain ground.

Players using voice chat will be able to record 60 seconds of a game session to report what they are doing.

But there is a limit and that is that the report must be made within a minimum period of 24 hours. Now, the company says that this should not be used to load or save any voice clips.

Fountain: Xbox.

What happens if players do not submit these recordings of ‘inappropriate verbal behaviour’ to Xbox? Well, they will end up deleted after 24 hours.

Something that this division of Microsoft also points out is that it will notify players whether or not it decided to take action based on the evidence provided.

The first tests of this voice chat option will begin with members of the Xbox Insiders program, which was expected.

Enhancing player well-being & safety is always a priority. We’re adding voice reporting to our Xbox safety features, giving you the means to capture & report inappropriate voice activity on any multiplayer game with in-game voice chat. Details: https://t.co/pH9LirjitW —Xbox (@Xbox) July 12, 2023

Players affiliated with this program can test the newest features implemented in Microsoft consoles.

In this way, this console manufacturer will be able to debug any errors and perfect this function.

Source: Xbox.

You will also be able to assess how users will receive this release. Some may not be happy, but this is a smart way to report those who exude toxicity.

Apart from Microsoft and its consoles we have more information on video games in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)