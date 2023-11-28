Xbox has promised through its newsletter that it will do so important announcements during the The Game Awards 2023which as we know will be broadcast on the night between 7 and 8 December starting at 1.30 am Italian time.

As you may remember, Xbox Game Studios now has a long tradition with the event organized by Geoff Keighley: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 was announced at The Game Awards 2019, for example, while a gameplay trailer was presented at The Game Awards 2021.

Therefore, wanting to continue this path, it is possible that in the next edition Microsoft and Ninja Theory will finally announce the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 official release dateshowing the game in action with real gameplay sequences.

However, ours are only guesses, given that for the moment there are no further details. “Celebrate the year’s best games and big winners at The Game Awards 2023 on December 7,” Xbox’s message reads, “along with major announcements and other Xbox news you won’t want to miss.”