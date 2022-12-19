According to new information, Microsoft is thinking of following the path of Netflix in offering a cheaper service with ads, and it would be nothing less than Xbox Game Pass.

This is what came to light thanks to a survey that the company is sending to players. In this, the main question is whether they would agree to pay less in exchange for seeing promotions. It is something that could certainly catch the attention of some people.

It is necessary to point out that the information is not fully corroborated. This comes from a screenshot from an unclear source and appeared on the forums by ResetEra.

But Microsoft seems to be ‘probing the ground’ not unlike Ubisoft with Ubisoft+ and Sony with PlayStation Plus. That is, to the degree of considering something hypothetical that has not yet been approved. The idea sounds tempting.

But it is something that must be done with great caution in the Xbox Game Pass service. And what type of service would it be? Apparently one is family type for five users on consoles and PC.

This would cost €21.99 ($461.19 Mexican pesos) but there would be another one for €2.99 ($62.71) for a single person with an Xbox Live Gold-style plan, delayed access to games for six months and promotional before playing.

What is the price of Xbox Game Pass in Mexico?

Right now, the Xbox Game Pass membership in Mexico barely costs $10 pesos per month in the Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass modalities.

However, that is only in the first month; in the case of the first it costs $229 Mexican pesos and the second $149. Game Pass for console is also $149 pesos per month. But it’s hard to say how much the ad-supported service will cost, at least for now.

Microsoft still needs to announce it officially. The company has pointed out that 2023 will be a very exciting year for those who have an Xbox console.

So we can only wait until 2022 is over to get an idea of ​​what he intends. Perhaps among your plans is the revelation of this new service modality with your family plan and the other for a single person. It only remains to have a little patience.

Apart from Xbox we have more video game information at EarthGamer.