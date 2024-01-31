In just over a week, Palworld has become one of the most successful games of 2024. Currently, more than 19 million people already have a copy of this title, of which seven million correspond to Xbox Game Pass, making it one of the largest experiences in this service. In this way, it has been revealed that Xbox has started collaborating directly with the developers to improve this game as soon as possible.

Currently, Palworld is a game that is available in early access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox Game Pass, so the product that is currently available is not finished. However, Its resounding success has led Xbox to offer support so that updates and version 1.0 arrive as soon as possible. This is what was said about it:

“On Xbox's side, we are working with Pocketpair to help provide support for the Xbox versions of the game. “We provide support to enable dedicated servers, offer engineering resources to help with memory and GPU optimization, accelerate the process to make Palworld updates available to players, and work with the team to optimize the title for our platform.” .

Through an official statement on the Xbox site, it has been revealed that Palworld It is the most successful third party launch of Game Pass, as well as the most played third-party release using the cloud through Game Pass Ultimate. As if that were not enough, it was also revealed that Palworld achieved a peak of three million daily active users on Xbox, making it the most played title on Xbox platforms at the moment. In this regard, this is what Takuro Mizobe, CEO of PocketPair, commented:

“The fan response has been tremendous and it is incredible to see millions of players around the world enjoying Palworld. “This is just the beginning for us and Palworld, and the feedback we are collecting during the game preview will allow us to continue improving the Pal Tamers experience across all platforms.”

Without a doubt, a movement that not many expected, but it is something that makes a lot of sense. Seven million people have played Palworld through Xbox Game Pass, and this is in line with their business. Instead of providing exclusive games and promoting their consoles, Microsoft division is focused on growing the numbers of its servicesand this is exactly what is happening with this game.

Now, it is important to mention that The Pokémon Company has already begun an investigation into the use of its intellectual property, which may culminate in a lawsuit against PocketPair due to the use of designs that closely resemble those seen in Pokémon. Thus, Xbox support could also have negative consequences for Microsoft.

We can only wait to see how Xbox support will affect the performance of Palworldand If The Pokémon Company's lawsuit also damages Microsoft. On related topics, here you can learn more about The Pokémon Company's position on this issue. Similarly, Xbox reports large revenues after laying off employees.

Editor's Note:

This is getting out of control. Palworld It's not a bad game, but it doesn't deserve the attention it's been generating. The success of the game is largely deserved in the controversies it has been involved in and the fomo. Everyone wants to be a part of this experience, even if the game isn't very good.

Via: Xbox