Great news for fans of retro gaming in Xbox! Soon, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One owners will be able to enjoy an impressive collection of 1,300 classic games.

This will be possible thanks to the arrival of Antstream Arcade, a new subscription service from Microsoft that offers access to a wide variety of retro titles from the cloud.

Antstream Arcade, the first cloud gaming service outside of the Microsoft ecosystem to be brought to Xbox consoles, will be available starting July 21.

Players will be able to immerse themselves in a wide selection of classic games from legendary consoles like Atari, NES, SNES and more.

However, it is important to note that not all big-name games will be available due to a lack of licenses, which means that titles developed by Nintendo or PlayStation will not be part of the catalog.

Standouts include Zombies Ate My Neighbors, Super Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Earthworm Jim, just to name a few of the exciting SNES titles that will be available.

To access this library of nostalgia, players will be able to choose between two subscription options: an annual subscription for $29.99 USD or an unlimited subscription for $79.99 USD.

While the news of the arrival of Antstream Arcade is cause for celebration, there is a bit of disappointment for those players residing in certain regions.

Currently, the service is only available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and some countries in Europe. However, it is expected that it will be expanded to more regions in the future so that all retro gaming fans can enjoy this amazing experience.

In short, Xbox gamers will be able to relive the nostalgia and revel in over 1,300 classic games thanks to Antstream Arcade.

With a diverse selection ranging from the Amiga to the ZX Spectrum, this cloud gaming platform promises to provide hours of entertainment for retro lovers.

Although some emblematic titles are missing, this is a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the history of video games and rediscover the classics that made history. Stay tuned, because July 21 will be the day that nostalgia invades Xbox consoles.