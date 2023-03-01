Phil Spencer was the protagonist of an interview on the Xbox On YouTube channel, from which various interesting information emerged about Xboxesamong them the fact that Microsoft has in store other “GoldenEye-like” surprises in the period of approach to the big summer presentation event.

We already know that Microsoft plans to hold its own presentation conference dedicated to the games of Xbox Game Studios and collaborators probably a June 2023at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, although there is still no precise appointment in this regard.

This venue is probably the one chosen for the most important announcements and preview presentations, but before arriving at this event it seems that Microsoft has already planned some surprises on the style of the one that took place with the launch of GoldenEye 007.

The game in question, derived from a collaboration with Nintendo, was launched practically by surprise on Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch Online at the end of January.

However, Microsoft seems to have liked the mode, given that it was also used for the launch of Hi-Fi Rush, which arrived on the market completely by surprise and without having ever heard of it before.

Well, it could soon have similar replies: “we are very focused on the June showcase”, reported Spencer, “but there are some news that will arrive sooner”, specifying that they will be “similar things to what we did with the announcement of GoldenEye , therefore announcements on that style”.

The idea is that the launch of other games kept secret until the time of presentation and release is foreseen, through further “expired drops” of titles that could be of minor production, considering the example under consideration.

In the same interview, Spencer also reported that Starfield has never been promised for PlayStation and therefore Xbox does not take games away from rivals.