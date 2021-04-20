In recent days we have had a lot of news related to updates to Xbox systems, such as new features for Quick Resume, more titles that will take advantage of FPS Boost and a new Xbox software update. As if that were not enough, it is now confirmed that Xbox will have a new feature for higher fidelity sound, focused on streaming services.

Through his official Twitter account, Larry Hryb (@majornelson) confirmed that this week through the Xbox Preview program, a new feature will be tested that will undoubtedly greatly serve audiophiles who enjoy streaming platforms on their Xbox. Is about Audio Passthrough, a new function that streams audio more “crisper or cleaner” to your system or soundbar.

Calling audio amateurs. Rolling out to Preview this week: Try Passthrough for higher fidelity audio with your favorite media apps pic.twitter.com/4fx58AM4s9 – Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) April 19, 2021

As you can see in the tweet, the Xbox mogul himself has confirmed it. This comments (translated): “Calling audio fans. Launching for Preview this week: Try Passthrough for higher fidelity audio with your favorite multimedia applications. “

Basically what Audio Passthrough does, is use streaming applications like Netflix or Amazon for example and send this audio directly to your sound system, instead of being processed first by the Xbox. In this way, there is no intermediary between the applications and the sound system, but passes directly from the transmitter to the receiver, improving the quality and clarity of the audio.

It is still unknown when Audio Passthrough will be available to the general public. But given the speed Microsoft is doing things lately, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was earlier than expected.