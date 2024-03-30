After the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, the studio Toys For Bob became part of Xbox Game Studios, although this did not last long. Last month, a series of layoffs were announced, which substantially affected this team. After this, it was announced that Toys For Bob had separated from those responsible for Xbox, becoming an independent studio. Now, The first details of his first project have been revealed.

During a meeting, Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, revealed that Xbox hired Toys For Bob for its first job as an independent studio, so they will be in charge of financing this project. Unfortunately, no additional details were shared, so it's unknown exactly what this talented team is working on.

Let us remember that Toys For Bob has been in charge of series such as Spyro, Crash Bandicoot and Skylanders, properties that are now in the hands of Microsoft. Thus, The possibility of this team giving us a new game in these series is not ruled out, especially in Spyro, something that has been rumored for a long time. Along with this, it is possible that the studio could take the reins of a new Banjo-Kazooie.

Before this happens, Toys For Bob will most likely have to fix issues related to the studio's personnel and philosophy. Prior to its acquisition by Activision, Toys For Bob had a distinct way of making games, something that was gradually eliminated when he joined the company behind Call of Duty. Fortunately, by becoming an independent studio, you now have the opportunity to return to your roots. On related topics, you can learn more about Toys for Bob's independence here. Likewise, rumors suggest that a new Spyro game is in development.

Editor's Note:

Toys For Bob is a great studio, and it's good to see that they will finally have the opportunity to have the direction they have longed for at Activision. While we don't know what their first project as an independent studio will be, it's more than certain that it will excite us all.

Via: Windows Central