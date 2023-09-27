Microsoft has announced that starting today the Xbox Network will manage video game captures made via the console in a new way. The catches present on Xbox Network they will be canceled after 90 days. If you want to save your clips or screenshots, you’ll need to move them off the Xbox Network and onto OneDrive or external storage. The capture app will report which videos and images are about to be deleted.
It will also be possible to set your Xbox console to have all future captures directly uploaded to OneDrive, so you no longer risk them being deleted. On PC, Microsoft reminds you, you can use Microsoft Clipchamp video editor to create videos with clips saved on One Drive.
The other news confirmed by Xbox
Microsoft also explains that one has been added new section of the Homepage of Xbox: it’s called Events and shows game events and new content for your games. Plus, finding and downloading apps like Spotify, Disney+, and Apple Music is easier: When you set up a new console, you’re now given the option to directly download a variety of apps.
Microsoft then presents some innovations related to the video application sportsbut this is exclusive content from the United States of America.
Tell us, what do you think of these news?
We also point out that Xbox has added the Shift series to the controller Design Lab and is unveiling the new Cosmic Shift.
