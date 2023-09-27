Microsoft has announced that starting today the Xbox Network will manage video game captures made via the console in a new way. The catches present on Xbox Network they will be canceled after 90 days. If you want to save your clips or screenshots, you’ll need to move them off the Xbox Network and onto OneDrive or external storage. The capture app will report which videos and images are about to be deleted.

It will also be possible to set your Xbox console to have all future captures directly uploaded to OneDrive, so you no longer risk them being deleted. On PC, Microsoft reminds you, you can use Microsoft Clipchamp video editor to create videos with clips saved on One Drive.