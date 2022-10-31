The planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft met with some resistance as various regulatory groups around the world analyzed it for possible anti-competitive elements, with Sony which is one of the strongest voices. The PlayStation house has criticized the acquisition as potentially harmful to its business, but the head of Microsoft’s games Phil Spencer has once again rejected the idea that Call of Duty will become an Xbox console exclusive.

“We are not taking Call of Duty off PlayStation“Spencer said in the Same Brain videocast.”Our intent is not to do that and as long as there is a PlayStation available for shipment, our intent is to continue distributing Call of Duty on PlayStation. Similar to what we did with Minecraft, we have expanded the places where people can play Minecraft and we have not reduced the places“.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just celebrated its biggest launch ever on PlayStation. Sony has revealed that Modern Warfare 2 has become the “biggest PlayStation Store launch” of all time for the Call of Duty series, including pre-orders and day-one sales. Also on Xbox and Steam, the game occupies the top spot on best-seller lists, keeping the tradition of Call of Duty as a successful cross-platform launch alive and well.

Spencer has repeatedly promised that Call of Duty will be available on PlayStation for years beyond the current agreement established by Activision as Microsoft will focus more on the mobile sector.

Source: Eurogamer