“Xboxes will continue to be part of an engaging strategy different types of devices “, he would also have reported, without however commenting further on this statement, which therefore remains rather curious and interesting.

Reporter Shannon Liao, who specializes in video games, reported that Microsoft would already hold a meeting last Tuesday general in a hall of the headquarters in which Phil Spencer would have communicated his intention to continue producing Xbox, thus excluding the possibility that the company would become only a third party publisher.

Based on another report from an insider, therefore nothing official in this case too, it seems that Phil Spencer already has reassured the employees on the fact that Xbox will continue to make consoles therefore Microsoft has no intention of exiting the gaming hardware market.

Waiting for the official announcements

We are waiting for the official communication next week

There are no mentions of the possibility of Xbox becoming multiplatform with the passage of exclusives on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, something that seemed to emerge from some rumors and which grew out of all proportion during the week.

In recent hours we have witnessed a certain regression of these rumors, with some of the leakers who had launched the idea of ​​retracting the issues, such as that of Starfield on PS5, and others suggesting greater calm because at the moment there is nothing clear on multiplatform policy.

It is possible that Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves could land on other consoles, but at the moment this would be the only “certain” part for some sources. What was reported in the speech by Phil Spencer, who will also speak to the public next week to reveal the planned future for Xbox, is nevertheless interesting.

In particular, the reference to the fact that Xbox will continue to persist in a policy that involves “different types of devices” opens up some perspectives, such as the release of games on multiple platforms (which in fact already happens regularly in many cases, especially on the Activision Blizzard front) or perhaps even the idea that there are different hardware expected by Microsoft Xbox.