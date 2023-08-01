Henderson’s sources added that i Xbox teams are working “to the max” for this year’s Cologne event, which will take place between 23 and 27 August 2023. In short, for the occasion it is reasonable to expect some surprises, perhaps already during the Opening Night Live on 22 August, the event conducted by Geoff Keighley who leads the way at the German fair.

Apparently Microsoft has big plans for it Gamescom 2023 and in its line-up there will also be STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Forza Motorsport and Towerborne in playable form according to the latest information shared by Tom Henderson on the pages of Insider Gaming.

STALKER 2 in playable form at Gamescom 2023 is a very good sign

We usually always recommend taking similar rumors with a grain of salt, but it must be said that Tom Henderson rarely misses a beat, so we have no reason to doubt his latest tip.

If confirmed, it is certainly a positive sign regarding STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which had skipped the Xbox Game Showcase causing fears for a further postponement. Expected for the month of December, as you probably know, the GSC Game World game is having a troubled development to say the least due to the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, the homeland of the developers, with the bulk of the team consequently being forced to flee to Prague. As if that weren’t enough, they also had to deal with Russian hackers who stole a lot of data and even a build of the game.

On the other hand, the presence of Forza Motorsport at the event is not surprising, considering that the Turn 10 racing game will be available in shops on October 10, 2023. It will also be interesting to know the opinions of those who will try the Towerborne demo, given that for the moment we have seen still very little of the new cooperative action by Stoic, the authors of The Banner Saga, arriving in 2024.