Xbox he will bring some of his own exclusive on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2and this strategy could begin as early as 2024 with a very important title: this was reported by the well-known leaker Nate the Hate.

The references are first of all to the talked about remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which would make sense port to PlayStation given that it is precisely the remake of a game much loved by Sony users too.

However, Nate made it clear that behind the scenes there was also talk of another title, already published and rather loved by Xbox owners: Starfield, with its 13 million players which could become many more with a possible landing on PS5.