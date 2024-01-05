Xbox he will bring some of his own exclusive on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2and this strategy could begin as early as 2024 with a very important title: this was reported by the well-known leaker Nate the Hate.
The references are first of all to the talked about remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which would make sense port to PlayStation given that it is precisely the remake of a game much loved by Sony users too.
However, Nate made it clear that behind the scenes there was also talk of another title, already published and rather loved by Xbox owners: Starfield, with its 13 million players which could become many more with a possible landing on PS5.
A precise strategy
In addition to reporting the rumors, Nate also made some reasoning about the possible Microsoft strategies and on the possibility that some Xbox exclusives will also be published on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 as “bait” to obtain a certain type of feedback.
A title like Pentiment, for example, would be perfect for a similar operation: having already given what it could give on the Microsoft platform, by arriving on the PlayStation and Nintendo consoles it could gain many new fans.
At that point it would be enough to announce that a possible sequel will be released exclusively on Xbox to “force” these users to consider purchasing the console: an approach completely similar to the one that Sony is pursuing on PC.
