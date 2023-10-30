When you normally buy a video game console, something that stands out is that its accessories such as controls, microphones, headphones and so on are usually expensive, especially if they are original products from the companies themselves. Given this, there are those who take cheaper alternatives that work the same, but it seems that this advantage will end soon, at least on streaming platforms. Microsoft.

As mentioned by some users, a message has appeared in which they are told that their accessories from third-party companies that are not authorized will stop working starting next year. 12th of November. The error code is 0x82d60002and recommends that players purchase official products or those from other companies that have a type of agreement with the company itself. Xbox.

This is what the message says:

A connected accessory is not authorized. The use of unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, unauthorized use of the accessory will be blocked on 11/12/2023. For help returning it, check with the store where it came from or contact the manufacturer. To view authorized accessories, visit www.xbox.com/accessories. (0x82d60002).

Some people affected by the news are the people of Brook Gamingwho report that part of their products are those that will stop working in the console Microsoft, but making it clear that they will try to find some kind of solution. It is not known if they have any kind of deal with Xboxbut perhaps it will extend to a talk in which many companies take the step to affiliate with those in Redmond.

For now, Xbox He has not spoken through social networks.

Via: Windows Central

Editor’s note: It’s certainly a strategy that people won’t like, but if Microsoft isn’t given some money for distributing these controls, it may also be a bit unfair. I hope they reach an agreement so that the products become licensed.