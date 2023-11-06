













Xbox will begin using artificial intelligence for the dialogues and stories of its games









According to a spokesperson, this alliance will grow Inworld and Microsoft who seek to create technological advances in the future. In addition, they will use the strengths of the Xbox teams to create accessible and responsible tools to be used by their developers.

With this union, tools will be put in the hands of developers. They use artificial intelligence to create dialogues, stories and secondary missions. There will also be one that will help you create characters. Which could be useful for those who are just starting out in video game development.

Xbox’s new ally has been working on NPC AI for some time. They intend for them to react almost spontaneously to the player’s actions, something similar to ChatGPT. According to them, this will greatly open up the possibilities of the games’ stories. Because you can create complex dialogue trees and dynamic stories.

Will all Xbox studios use these new tools?

Something they made clear when announcing this union is that they will not force all Xbox studios to use these tools. They will simply have them available so that anyone who wants to use them can do so. At the same time, they will continue to improve them to obtain better results.

‘We want to help developers create their vision in the easiest way. In addition to trying new things and pushing the limits in the world of video games, as well as experimenting with ways to improve gameplay, connection with players and more‘. An AI expert from Microsoft explained. What do you think of its use to create stories and dialogues?

