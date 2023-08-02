Microsoft announced all the details on the presence of Xboxes to games com 2023to be held from 23 to 27 August in Cologne. During the event, the company will announce many new features, such as titles arriving on the subscription service Xbox Game Passand will give space to some of the most anticipated games of the year such as Persona 5 Tactics And ARMORED CORE VI: FIRES OF RUBICON.

For all those who will not participate in the live event, the software house has decided to organize three days of streaming on its Twitch channel. Furthermore Xbox Fan Fest 2023 will be held on August 23rd at 8:30 pm PST always on Twitchduring which participants will be able to win many prizes.

Xbox at gamescom 2023 Today Xbox has shared the details about its attendance at gamescom 2023. This year Xbox will have the biggest booth ever at gamescom, with a huge amount of new games arriving for console, PC and Game Pass, fantastic photo opportunities, the return of the Xbox Fanfests and much more. They will be presented exclusively at the fair Starfield, Go Motorsport And Ara: History Untold. For the first time it will be possible to play Towerbornethe new adventure from the developers of Stoic, and will present the latest content coming for The Elder Scrolls Online And Microsoft Flight Simulator. Additionally, players will be able to play over 25 titles from Xbox third-party partners and friends of [email protected], including the worldwide debut of STALKER 2 by GSC Game World, Paydays 3 by Overkill Software and Starbreeze Studios, jusant by DontNod, recently announced, ARMORED CORE VI: Fires of Rubicon by FromSoftware, Party animals by Recreate Games, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty by CD PROJEKT RED, Under the Waves by Spotlight by Quantic Dream, Persona 5 Tactics by Sega Atlus and many others. Additionally, Xbox will this year celebrate 10 years of [email protected], first announced at gamescom 2013, by showcasing a variety of [email protected] titles for you to try, including Lamplighter’s League by Paradox, Steam World Build by Thunderful, Lightyear Frontier by Amplifier and many more. For those who won’t have the opportunity to participate, Xbox has organized three days of live streaming of about 3 hours directly from the Xbox stand. He will also be hosting a special Xbox FanFest and attending Devcom 2023, of which Xbox is a sponsor. For more details on everything Xbox is preparing for gamescom 2023, you can read the post on Xbox Wire.

