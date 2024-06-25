What can we expect for the future, the well-known analyst Mat Piscatella says Xbox gamers should be the first to expect a new, all-digital generation.

The videogame market is also moving more and more towards digital and among the companies that seem ready to put aside physical media for video games is Xbox which recently announced new all-digital versions of its current generation consoles.

Piscatella’s words on next generation consoles

The analyst, via Twitter, responded to Limited Run (which was reporting physical releases of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Collection) by stating that “people should get used to this thing (not having a physical version of Xbox games) within the gaming market, sooner rather than later.”

In a second comment, Piscatella also stated that PlayStation will still need a generation to make the complete transition to digital, while Nintendo will need two generations.

Obviously these are Piscatella’s considerations. While it is true that he is an analyst, he is not reporting official information or details discovered through a leak. What he said is an opinion based on market trends and the most recent news in this sector.

This isn’t actually a particularly bold conclusion and many feel the same way, but it’s possible that eventually Microsoft surprises us all proposing a version with an optical drive of their console in the next generation.

Tell us, would you agree to an all-digital future on consoles?