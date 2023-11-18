The discussion remains extremely vague: during the recent episode of The Xbox Two podcast , host Rand at Thor asked Corden if he thinks Xbox has anything to present at The Game Awards 2023, and the Windows Central reporter responded in the affirmative. No other information is added, but this is already enough to trigger some possible suppositions.

According to what was reported by the well-known journalist Jez Corden of Windows Central, Xbox should be present in an official form to The Game Awards 2023 which makes one think possible announcements and trailers of games coming to Xbox Series X|S, perhaps regarding the 2024 lineup.

Some kind of leak

“Do you think we’ll see anything new from Xbox to TGA?” The host asked, “Well… yes, I had a certain one he confirms that Xbox will be present”, replies Corden. “Wait, this is a leak?” The host then asks and the journalist replies in the affirmative.

At that point there is a curtain call in which, however, Corden refuses to say anything else because he claims that, previously, he had said something about other events and it had been misinterpreted, so this is all we know.

On the other hand, this is not very surprising: The Game Awards are one of the major events of the year in the gaming sector and have always been an ideal stage to present various innovations, so it is very likely that Microsoft also intends to exploit it to present something.

The eligible ones are obviously the games that could arrive during 2024 and, among the particular suspects, there is Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which has already shown itself previously on the same stage. However, there may also be surprises or announcements regarding Avowed or other titles in development at Xbox Game Studios.