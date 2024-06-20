Despite the defections of Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox will be present at Gamescom 2024as is now tradition for the Redmond company, which always proves to be very active in terms of promotion and communication in the summer period, also announcing a first list of games present.

After the confirmation of the absence of PlayStation and that which had already arrived previously from Nintendo, the post on Xbox’s during the German fair, the largest gaming event in Europe.

For the occasion, Microsoft also announced some of the games that will be present at the event, perhaps even in playable form and therefore testable during the fair.