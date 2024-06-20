Despite the defections of Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox will be present at Gamescom 2024as is now tradition for the Redmond company, which always proves to be very active in terms of promotion and communication in the summer period, also announcing a first list of games present.
After the confirmation of the absence of PlayStation and that which had already arrived previously from Nintendo, the post on Xbox’s during the German fair, the largest gaming event in Europe.
For the occasion, Microsoft also announced some of the games that will be present at the event, perhaps even in playable form and therefore testable during the fair.
An initial list of games present at Gamescom 2024 by Xbox
This is not a complete list, but what has been reported already suggests a rather rich and interesting lineup from the various teams at Xbox Game Studios.
So let’s see the list of confirmed games, considering that it is still just one still partial overview on the games present by Microsoft:
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Avowed
- Ara: History Untold
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
- Diablo Immortal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Fallout 76
- Towerborne
- World of Warcraft: The War Within
Here finally Towerborne reappears, whose absence had surprised us between the Xbox Games Showcase and Summer Game Fest, but which will therefore be present at Gamescom 2024, perhaps even with a playable demo.
However, there will also be other games from Microsoft at the event, so on the Xbox front there are other new features to come. We remind you that Gamescom 2024 will take place from 21 to 25 August 2024 in Cologne, Germany.
