It seems that Xboxes will be able to throw a major game to quarter from now on. This was said by Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s gaming division, in the interview granted to the Kinda Funny podcast, in which he spoke about the upcoming Xbox releases.

The interviewer gave him the names of Perfect Dark, Everwild, Fable, State of Decay 3, Contraband and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, asking when there will be updates on the matter. Spencer explained that some titles will know more during theXbox Showcase of June 11, to then talk about the cadenced releases of the next few years.

Spencer: “I can’t help but get excited as we look forward to the coming quarters and how we’ll be releasing a high quality game every quarter…finally. We have games coming every quarter that I believe will surprise and delight our customers.”

That of launching an exclusive game every quarter is a promise made some time ago by Spencer himself, which he seems to have managed to materialize.

In 2023, we had Hi-Fi Rush in Q1 and Redfall in Q2. Starfield has already been confirmed for the third quarter, while Forza Motorsport is expected to release the fourth. At this point we are curious to know the at least four major titles that will be released in 2024. One could be Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, according to a recent hint, but there could also be some surprise announcements, considering the amount of studios in possession of Xbox.