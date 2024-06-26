This Wednesday, June 26, the first edition of Gamescom Latam will take place and Xbox will attend to help independent studios reach more gamers around the world.

Gamescom Latam, which will be held in São Paulo (Brazil), will have many guest studios to present content about the world of video games, among them will be Xboxwhich will seek to promote independent studios to reach more players.

Source: Xbox

As part of the opening of Gamescom in Latin America, Xbox to host talk on “How Xbox powers gaming and empowers global creators”as well as presentations of a long list of highly anticipated and recently released games from ID@Xbox partners, including video games available to play in your area such as:

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Microbird)

Soup (Studio Bando)

Flock (Hollow Ponds)

They will also have more games available, which Xbox referred to as “Brazilian games,” which include:

Willy’s Wonderland – The Game (QUByte Games)

Shy Dogs Hidden Orchestra (Lucky Racoon Games)

Jorel’s Brother and The Most Important Game of the Galaxy (Double Dash Studios)

Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland (Pepita)

Gamescom Latam: Where can I watch the Xbox talk?

He Gamescom Latam Countdown will be broadcast on multiple official channels, highlighting its website and the channel Youtube from Gamescom Latam completely live.

So now you know, we recommend that you clear your agenda this Wednesday, June 26, that Gamescom Latam Countdown and the Xbox presentation are already around the corner.

