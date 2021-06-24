The wireless controllers will be available on July 8, in time to enjoy the new Space Jam video game.

This morning the first details of the Space Jam 2 video game were offered, which was born from an initiative launched by Xbox at the end of 2020 that proposed that fans give ideas for the development of a video game inspired by the movie. The winners of the contest were Ricky from the United States and Narayan from India, whose ideas were captured by the studio Digital Eclipse in a crazy basketball beat’em up that will arrive as exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the next 1st of July and for the rest of the players on July 15.

This is not the only surprise that Xbox has in hand for Space Jam fans, as it was announced that there will be three Xbox wireless controllers with the colorful theme of the new movie from Warner Bros. Designs are as follows:

Tune squad : Decorated in blue and orange motifs reminiscent of the LeBron James and Looney Tunes team jersey.

: Decorated in blue and orange motifs reminiscent of the LeBron James and Looney Tunes team jersey. Goon squad Inspired by the antagonists in the movie, the controller features the team logo and motifs in purple.

Inspired by the antagonists in the movie, the controller features the team logo and motifs in purple. Serververse: Inspired by the Warner 3000 server that holds the new Space Jam fantasy, it has a black base and light blue tones for its decorations and buttons.

All these controls correspond to the new design released at the same time as Xbox Series X | S, which has benefits such as textured grip on triggers, top buttons and rear, as well as a hybrid d-pad and a button dedicated to screenshots and videos while you play.

Regarding the availability of these controllers, Xbox has announced that the design of Tune squad will go on sale both in the Microsoft Store and in retail stores in North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For their part, the Goon Squad and Serververse designs will be a bit more difficult to acquire, as they will only be available in the United States through Amazon.

The launch of these controls to the market will be the July 8, just in time to enjoy the game developed by Digital Eclipse that will arrive a week before Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

