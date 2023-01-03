2022 of Xbox Series X|S it will certainly not be remembered as a vintage full of first party exclusivesindeed quite the opposite. We don’t want that jewel of Pentiment, but last year more than ever there was a lack of internal productions of depth and therefore a clear change of pace is necessary in the 2023regardless of the outcome of the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Without a doubt, the year that has just begun will be richer than 2022. Let me be clear, it doesn’t take much. As you surely know i quickdraws of Starfield and Redfall they weighed heavily, leaving niche titles (unfortunately) such as Pentiment, Immortality and Vampire Survivors to “keep the cabin going” in 2022, together with an increasingly abundant and essential Game Pass.

Here Starfield and Redfall will be the spearheads of the 2023 Xbox line-up, which on paper could be even more abundant than the 2021 of Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. Bethesda’s sci-fi blockbuster has been confirmed for the first half of 2023 in the last few days, while for Arkane’s cooperative shooter rumors from well-known sources speak of a possible launch in May. We cannot rule out postponements for both games a priori, basically nothing is carved in stone (or written in ink), but even in the worst case scenario we doubt that the launch will be postponed to 2024, precisely because both were initially expected last year .

The other workhorses by Xbox Studios for 2023 are represented by the new Forza Motorsport, the launch of which should also take place in the first half of the year and which should bring the series to new standards of graphics and realism, and Minecraft Legends, a title that mixes action, strategy and the elements that have made the Mojang videogame universe famous.

For the rest we also have some highly anticipated exclusive third-party time consoles, such as STALKER 2, recently featured in a gameplay trailer that confirms its release during the year, and ARK 2, but it is also true that since since the announcement we have seen little or nothing of the highly anticipated sequel from Studio Wildcard and for this reason it has ended up on our list of games that may not come out this year.

There is already a lot of irons in the fire, but there are also other well-known internal and third-party productions that could arrive during the year, such as Avowed, which we have already talked about abundantly in our special on the Xbox exclusives coming out in 2023 and beyond.

The truth is that at this point a strong and clear communication from Microsoft is urgently needed on what will be the next 12 months at Xbox. Fortunately Aaron Greenberg has promised that we won’t have to wait long to find out what we will see in 2023 and in general the clues point to a major event in the first quarter. We’ll see, now we leave the floor to you. What expectations for Xbox 2023?

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.