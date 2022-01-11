The boss of Xbox, Phil Spencer, he said he doesn’t believe his work is “punish other companies” as Activision Blizzard for their transgressions.

However, the executive confirmed that he had “changed the way we do certain things“with the publisher of Call of Duty, following recent allegations of abuse.

Activision Blizzard is currently facing multiple investigations into alleged sexual assaults and harassment of female employees.

A Wall Street Journal report last November claimed the company’s CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of various sexual misconduct allegations and had even personally blocked the firing of former Treyarch Bunting boss after the Call of Duty veteran was charged with sexual harassment in 2017.

A few days later, Spencer wrote an internal email sent to the Xbox staff saying he was “evaluating all aspects of the [suo] relationship with Activision Blizzard and making ongoing proactive adjustments“.

But in an interview with the New York Times released yesterday, the executive was cautious about what his claim actually meant, after it was pointed out that Xbox Live played a significant role in Call of Duty’s initial and ongoing success.

“The work we do specifically with a partner like Activision is something that, of course, I won’t be talking about publicly. We have changed the way we do certain things with them and they are aware of it“.

Spencer reiterated that workplace toxicity reports “they saddened and disgusted him“, also noting that”the history of the Xbox is not immaculate“. He continued to discuss what he called the”.time of the GDC dance party“of the company in 2016, when lightly dressed women were hired to perform.

Though displeased, he said Xbox learned to be a better company through the event and would rather help others do the same rather than blame them for their own transgressions.

“I would much rather help with the journey we’ve taken with Xbox by sharing what we’ve done and what we’ve built, rather than getting into any kind of turmoil with other companies.“, he said.

In July, Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for its failure to handle sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees.

The lawsuit included allegations that a Blizzard employee committed suicide after male colleagues passed her naked photos of her. It was also reported that Kotick was aware of the alleged rape of a former Sledgehammer Games employee by a male supervisor in 2016 and 2017.

These examples were presented to Spencer during the New York Times interview and he was asked what should be done when there is a problem like this in the video game industry.

“People need to feel able to report and talk about what is happening“, he answered. “This is for people’s safety. Having open lines of communication where people can report on their lived experience in our teams is essential“.

“In terms of the work we do with other companies, again, I would rather help other companies than try to punish. I don’t think my job is to punish other companies“.

Source: VGC.