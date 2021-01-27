Xbox was the most popular console in the United States during 2020. That’s right, after the popular Xbox 3600, Xbox lost a lot of market share during the Xbox One generation. But it seems that times are changing and with them so does Microsoft’s situation in the world of video games. And it does it in a big way, because according to reports, Xbox had 57% of the market in the United States, and that is why Xbox was officially the best-selling console in 2020.
This is not an easy feat to accomplish. With Nintendo and Playstation competing strongly for the best-selling console, the year 2020 really gave everyone a surprise at least in the United States. But this could also mean a large-scale change on the world stage. We recently published the Xbox Series X / S, PS5 and Switch sales comparison and serves as an overview for this kind of news. Be that as it may, Xbox was the most popular console in the United States during 2020.
Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Remastered Coming Soon
Xbox was the most popular console in the United States during 2020
The information confirming that Xbox was the most popular console in the United States during 2020 comes from Statista, a page specifically dedicated to statistical and financial information. While it is clear that Xbox has not been able to put on the market all the next generation consoles that it wanted, the truth is that he has managed to do a great job in the launch of this console. We had already been told that this launch was the most successful so far, and it seems that everything is still proving it.
Today they gave us very relevant data about what they saw that Microsoft has done during 2020. Among other news, that the Game Pass has already achieved 18 million subscribers, surpassing the 15 announced just a couple of months ago. Also that the video games division continues to generate huge profits, and that in fact they have everything to continue acquiring new studios and games. Meanwhile, that Xbox was the most popular console in the United States is undoubtedly great news for the brand, and we hope this phenomenon will spread to other parts of the world.
Insider claims the Elder Scrolls 6 won't arrive until 2026
