Xbox was DayZ’s leading platform in 2020, in part because of Xbox Game Pass. Bohemia Interactiva has released the figures for 2020 and the results could not have been more spectacular for the company. The crisis caused by Covid-19, far from damaging the study, boosted its results both in sales and in millions of players. The four titles that the studio has on the market right now – Arma 3, DayZ, Vigor and Ylands – have shown enviable results, which will most likely improve in 2021. But without a doubt the most curious thing of all is that Xbox was the leading platform of DayZ in 2020, from May to November, and most likely the arrival of the game to Xbox Game Pass had something to do with it.
Bohemia Interactive’s results for 2020 are broken down in its official Web. But in broad strokes we can highlight the following:
More than 5.7 million copies sold (in base games and DLC).
More than 14 million players in total in all Bohemia games.
6.4 million active players on DayZ.
4.6 million active players in Force.
2.3 million active players in Arma 3.
And already, as far as DayZ is concerned, the official Web highlights the following data:
4 big updates.
New peak of concurrent players on PC: 40,545, breaking the record since February 2014.
New peak of monthly players on PC: 20,700 in the last 30 days of the year, surpassing the figures of February 2014.
From January to November there were 4.1 million new users on DayZ, with Xbox leading with 2.5 million.
Top viewers on Twitch: 107,352 in August (all-time record).
BattlEye Bans: 24,000 and counting (compared to 10,000 in the previous 4 years combined).
Over 9,000 player-created mods.
Xbox became DayZ’s leading platform during 2020 And most likely the arrival of the game, in May 2020, to Xbox Game Pass, had a lot to do with it. What do you think of these figures?
