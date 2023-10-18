













‘When I think about Activision Blizzard King, you add Bethesda, you add Xbox history and Rare. The number of franchises we have in our portfolio is inspiring, intimidating. I feel like we should be great protectors of the content we create.‘. Spencer assured.

He then proceeded to say that there are a lot of franchises under his belt that have a special place with fans. If any of the studios that belong to him want to return to any of them and inject new life into them, he will support them. But he also said that he wouldn’t want to force anyone to work on something they’re not passionate about.

Among some of the franchises he mentioned he would like to bring back are Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk. Although he did not confirm that this will happen, at least it is known that the head of Activision also showed interest in the return of the musical game. So he could be the first to rise from oblivion.

What else did the Xbox boss say?

Phill Spencer also talked a little about Call of Dutyas it was a very controversial point in the process of buying Activision. Here the executive said that his intention is to have complete parity between launches in the future.

He added that they don’t want to use this franchise loved by millions as an excuse to get gamers to buy an Xbox. Its intention is for PlayStation and Nintendo players to feel welcome and without the feeling that they are missing out on certain content. So don’t expect more exclusive COD packs for certain consoles.

