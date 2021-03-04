Following the success of the new Xbox Wireless Headphones, the Xbox team wants to know what products and services you want in the future. The new Xbox headsets were officially unveiled in mid-February and were quickly sold out at the Microsoft Store due to their popularity. It appears Xbox intends to continue bringing high-quality products that the community wishes to have to enhance their gaming experience.

On Twitter, the Senior Director of Xbox Hardware Business StrategyJames Hunter launched an open call for fan requests for any “product” they would like the Xbox team to create. In addition to this, on Reddit the Xbox Insiders team want to know what services and service improvements Xbox brand users want to have.

Without a doubt, the fact that the Xbox team wants to know what products and services you want in the future, generates a high expectation in the community. And unsurprisingly, this attracted a lot of attention on Twitter, where Xbox fans suggested everything from a multimedia remote with integrated application buttons, to an official docking station for Xbox controllers. When it comes to service requests, the Xbox team seems to be very aware of the integration of a family plan for Xbox Game Pass.

Obviously the best way to send your comments to James in this case it is to reply directly to you on Twitter. As for requests for services, they must be made directly by Reddit, which periodically publishes this type of communication with the community. Product options could include impossible ideas like a portable Xbox (the Xbox Series Z) or more realistic ones like more or less storage versions for storage expansion cards.