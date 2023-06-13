Two days ago a new event of Xbox Games Showcase, this with highly anticipated video game announcements that now have more images including gameplay. And due to the success of the presentation, it seems that the path of the company is on the rise, even a representative of the brand estimates large launches per year.

Matt Booty has been in recent interviews about the future of Xboxwith comments ranging from Starfield It will be the game with the fewest bugs, even mentioning the ambitious plans they have for the future. For his part, he openly mentioned that they have estimated four big video games to be released for each year from 2024.

Xbox studios boss Matt Booty says they think they’ve “turned the corner” on game releases. He hints there are still 2024 games to come that have not been announced. (Might also have been hinting at 2025; a bit vague). Goal is four big games a year — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) June 11, 2023

It is worth mentioning that at least in the 2024 They could be fulfilling the aforementioned quota, given that titles such as Flight Simulator 2024, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and possibly something from the next entry in Gears of War. However, we will have to wait to see what they have planned in the coming years, because according to the company there are games that we still don’t know about.

editor’s note: Hopefully Xbox can resume flight in the following months, at least with its western-style exclusives and the Game Pass service. Unfortunately, although they try to add Japanese games, they don’t manage to sell much.