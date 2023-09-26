The statements of Phil Spencer of the last few hours are not limited to news on the game developed by Kojima Productions, but also affect the Xbox Game Pass aspect (and no, we are not just referring to the price increase we have already told you about).

Spencer said, as reported by VideoGameChroniclesthat the company focuses heavily on the inclusion of titles high quality developed by Japanese studios in the catalogue Game Pass.

The Microsoft CEO also reported some examples of Japanese titles that he considers “a pride to have in our catalogue”. Among these we have Hi-Fi Rush, The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo.

Finally, Spencer left the door open for possibilities new additions in the imminent futuredeclaring:

“There are also Japanese game creators who are part of Microsoft Game Studios, and while there are titles we can’t announce yet, we are currently developing new games in collaboration with Japanese companies. With further growth, both first and third party, I believe you can expect even more Japanese titles to arrive in the future.”

In a recent leak that we reported to you, the sequel to Ghostwire Tokyo is also among the titles arriving on Xbox: could Phil Spencer’s statement be a clue in this direction?