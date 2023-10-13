Commenting on the decision made by Best Buy another huge American chain, to stop selling physical media (such as Blu-day films and DVDs), Fairhurst reported “I expect to see this trend continue in 2024 “said the CEO of Limited Run Games, “I’ve heard rumors that Walmart will stop selling physical Xbox games, and I imagine further cuts to the physical games divisions will be made over the next year.” .

There is nothing official yet but the first reports in this sense come from Josh Fairhurst, the CEO of LimitedRunGames a company specialized in the production and distribution of collectible or limited edition physical versions of video games.

According to various testimonies that are emerging online, mainly through X, it seems that the famous American retailer chain Walmart intend to stop selling Of Xbox games in physical format soon.

An inexorable trend

It is something that has been talked about for some time now, even if such a clear and official decision has not yet been taken: with the market trending increasingly towards digitalthe idea that there will be a clear closure in the distribution and sale of games on physical media is a concrete prospect for the future.

However, there is still no official announcement from Walmart, furthermore it must be considered that it would only be an initiative by the chain in question, even if its breadth still makes it a choice with important implications.

On the other hand, Xbox among the consoles is the one that now tends more and more clearly towards digital: it is the best-selling model Series S which does not have a built-in player and the spread of Xbox Game Pass is another element that pushes the abandonment of the physical format. Even the rumors about the new Xbox models and the next generation ones seem to tend towards the total abandonment of the optical drive.