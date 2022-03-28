Video game market analyst firm DFC Intelligence predicts that Xbox will gain ground on PlayStation And Nintendo by 2026. The company estimates that Sony currently leads the console software market with 43% of total revenue, while Nintendo follows closely with 37%. Microsoft’s Xbox falls behind with 20%.

In the next four years, however, Xbox is expected to gain 7% market share, while PlayStation is expected to lose 4% and Nintendo 3% compared to 2021.

This prediction would be due to Nintendo’s next-gen console which, according to DFC Intelligence, will arrive by 2024 and, as a result, the share in the console software market will split more evenly between companies.

Speaking of the console market, including hardware, DFC Intelligence has halved its previous estimates due to continuing supply problems. The updated forecast shows 4% year-over-year growth, with console revenue of approximately $ 49 billion in 2022.

The breakdown shows a small decline in hardware and “packaged” software revenue. Online revenue is expected to increase by nearly $ 21 billion.

DFC points out that PS5 will “suffer” from more situations, as the console remains in high demand but the offer will continue to be very limited during the fiscal year ending in March 2023.

According to the company, PS5 is still the console of choice, but that could change with the growth of the Xbox library, due to the numerous studies acquired.

Finally, analysts believe that the PC is gaining ground on consoles: a large part of Elden Ring’s sales come from the PC platform.

Source: Wccftech.