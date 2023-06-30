During the FTC’s trial against Microsoft for theacquisition of Activision Blizzard we also witnessed the off-stageCanadian antitrust who broke into the discussion with a live statement in which he expressed doubts about the operationadvance though too lateas referenced in Microsoft’s answer.
During the trial, Microsoft had pointed out that, so far, apart from the FTC only one regulator has blocked the Activision Blizzard acquisition process based on market competitiveness concerns. We are obviously talking about the British CMA, while it has been reported that practically all the antitrusts questioned so far have rejected the theory that Xbox would have removed Call of Duty from PlayStation.
Canada’s antitrust agency then issued a live statement, noting that, at a conference on May 5, 2023, the office told Microsoft it had concluded that the proposed acquisition could easily result in a substantial reduction in competitiveness market for game consoles and subscription services and that, for this reason, Canada’s antitrust continues to monitor the transaction.
Microsoft’s response to Canadian antitrust
This seemed to open a new front of discussionwith the Canadian body’s communication sent directly to Judge Corley who is managing the case between the FTC and Microsoft, but the latter responded rather dryly to Canada’s antitrust intervention, reporting that the terms for a possible block by this they are now past.
“We have received notice from the Canada Competition Bureau that it will continue to monitor our acquisition of Activision Blizzard after the formal blocking period has passed.” However, this last annotation, inserted with a certain nonchalance by the Microsoft lawyers, seems fundamental: in fact, it seems that the Canadian office is now beyond the time limits foreseen to be able to request a block on the acquisition, therefore its assessment is only indicative of the vision of the antitrust, without however being able to intervene anymore.
“We continue to work with regulators around the world to try to resolve the remaining concerns,” said Microsoft spokeswoman Rebecca Dougherty. Meanwhile, the FTC trial against Microsoft has come to an end and the judge’s verdict is now awaited.
#Xbox #FTC #Canadas #antitrust #enters #doubts #late #Microsoft
Leave a Reply