During the FTC’s trial against Microsoft for theacquisition of Activision Blizzard we also witnessed the off-stageCanadian antitrust who broke into the discussion with a live statement in which he expressed doubts about the operationadvance though too lateas referenced in Microsoft’s answer.

During the trial, Microsoft had pointed out that, so far, apart from the FTC only one regulator has blocked the Activision Blizzard acquisition process based on market competitiveness concerns. We are obviously talking about the British CMA, while it has been reported that practically all the antitrusts questioned so far have rejected the theory that Xbox would have removed Call of Duty from PlayStation.

Canada’s antitrust agency then issued a live statement, noting that, at a conference on May 5, 2023, the office told Microsoft it had concluded that the proposed acquisition could easily result in a substantial reduction in competitiveness market for game consoles and subscription services and that, for this reason, Canada’s antitrust continues to monitor the transaction.