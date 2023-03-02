It was in June of last year when Hideo Kojima announced his alliance with Xbox to work on a cloud-based project, which he described as: “a concept never seen before.” Today, the Metal Gear creator shared images of members of Xbox Game Studios visiting the offices of his independent developer house in Tokyo, Japan.

Our first visit to Kojima Productions with our Xbox Game Studios Publishing teams. Bringing engineering, cloud, marketing & production teams together to kick-off an exciting journey ahead. https://t.co/redLsUdcKj — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) March 1, 2023

“Our first visit to Kojima Productions with the Xbox Game Studios team.” “Bringing engineering, cloud, marketing and production teams together for an exciting adventure,” tweeted Aaron Greenberg, vice president of marketing at Xbox.

In recent interviews, Kojima said that he presented the “unusual project” to several potential partners, and that Microsoft was the only one who understood his concept, while the rest thought he was crazy.

“I tend to get bored easily. One reason I’m still making games after 30 years is because new technology replaces old very quickly. The technology you use today may not work tomorrow, and I’m always looking for ways to incorporate what’s new. Of course, making the wrong decision can result in failure. It’s kind of like a space program in that respect,” Kojima stated. “The project that I am developing in collaboration with Microsoft is something that I have been brewing in my mind for five or six years. This job requires infrastructure that has never been needed before, so I pitched and discussed it with many large companies, but they all seemed to think I had gone crazy. In the end it was Microsoft who showed that they understood me, and now we are working together on the project, including on the technology front,” the developer concluded.

Editor’s note: Hearing news about Kojima is always exciting, you never know what the man is going to come out with or what his next game is going to be like. However, we cannot ignore that the developer seems to take pleasure in keeping his fans waiting for years, throwing out tracks without much context, every time he is asked how his new project is going. So, if you are fans of this man’s work, I recommend that you be very patient, at least for the next three years, which was supposedly the time it took to develop Death Stranding.