In preparation for the next beta of Mortal Kombat 1 this weekend, NetherRealm Studios has announced that players of Xbox Series X|S can download the beta three days early, although users of playstation 5 they must wait until August 18 to download it.

The news comes from the official Twitter account of Mortal Kombat, posted in a thread promoting the upcoming beta. The tweet says:

We can confirm that players on Xbox Series X|S will be able to download the Beta on August 15th at 11 am EDT / 10 am CDT / 8 am PDT. Players on PlayStation 5 will be able to download the Beta when it starts on August 18th at 11 am EDT / 10 am CDT / 8 am PDT. — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) August 15, 2023

It's also worth noting that although players from Xbox Series X|S can download the beta before users of PlayStation, but they will not be able to play it until August 18. Nothing on the FAQ page of Mortal Kombat says otherwise. Make sure you have enough memory to install it before then.

To participate in the beta of Mortal Kombat 1you will need to pre-order the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to be released later this year on September 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and pc.