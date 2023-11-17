For two generations of consoles, something that was thought to emerge was the use of online accounts, which store a lot of user information, including credit cards, advances made that are stored in the cloud, game achievements, and of course , the titles that the person has purchased in the digital store. For that reason, losing your account could be a terrible thing, whether on PlayStation platforms, Nintendo, Valve or Xbox.

It turns out that a user of Reddit told a peculiar story, the same one in which his account of Microsoft It has been compromised, that is, you lost access to it and due to the number of attempts it has been temporarily blocked. This was to later have contact with customer service, and thus speak with the relevant people who would possibly restore access, something that presumably did not help and the decision not to have access was final.

Here what was shared by this one in reddit:

I haven’t slept in 24 hours, I’ve been collecting information on my account. I searched through emails dating back 13 years to find information from Microsoft that would assist in recovering my account. I just spent 40 minutes on the phone with support begging to speak to a supervisor or manager who would have some power to get my account back. After providing card numbers, transaction history and the date of the compromised account. Xbox support eventually permanently suspended my account without the option to transfer it due to unauthorized access. I don’t think there is anyone who can help me, and if there is, they will never see these posts or be able to hear my voice. I have been permanently stuck in a lower level customer service loop with a case number that received a different version than the previous one 4 times. Someone can help me, but they won’t hear the voice of the 12-year-old me who first created my account and shared so many memories with friends and family who passed away during that time. My heart breaks as I write this. The last part of the email is what hurts the most… “here is a link to create a new account”….

This story has left its mark on gamers, as for many the Xbox account is important, as it has served to meet people from other parts of the world, buy titles at fairly low prices and even transfer data to the next generation consoles. There are even people who have access from 360, with data that traveled through One and culminated in the current devices, that is, the Series S and Series X.

Editor’s note: I have also known cases with Nintendo, where due to some error when purchasing and requesting a refund, they ban the user, in order to make them return money. So, you have to be careful, because any slight mistake can bring misfortunes.