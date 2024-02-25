The updated list was compiled by Klobrille, a well-known figure in the Xbox community, who associated the new data with that already known, to create a nice infographic.

Between presentations and announcements, several have emerged recently data updated on games Xbox first party and user involvement. As you know, Xbox never talks about sales but in number of players, given that it also includes access to the games of Game Pass subscribers.

The numbers of Xbox first party games

First let's look at the games with i updated numbers:

These are the numbers for the other games first party:

Ghostwire Tokyo – 6+ million

Microsoft Flight Simulator – 12+ million

State of Decay 2 – 11+ million

Minecraft Dungeons – 25+ million

Halo Infinite – 20+ million

In general these are numbers that appear large, considering that, except for one case, all the games reported have exceeded 10 million players. In particular, Forza Horizon 5 has reached a truly enormous amount of people, thanks to its unquestionable quality.

Naturally, it must be considered that some of the titles reported are multiplatform, while others are not. It will be interesting to see what increase in players the PS5 versions of Grounded and Sea of ​​Thieves produce.