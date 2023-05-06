Xbox is not doing well at all, after the catastrophic launch of redfall the hype of Starfield that its own president, Phil Spencer, is sullying with pessimistic statements that speak of a console war that is already impossible to win. Now added, like icing on the cake, is the fact that the latest system update that was released for members of the Insiders program is making users’ consoles useless.

Brad Sams, vice president of Stardock, a company dedicated to improving the Windows and PC gaming experience, reported that the latest update he downloaded corrupted his console’s operating system, so now he can’t even boot his console.

Ruh roh, the latest Xbox Alpha Skip-Ahead update is corrupting the OS..mine won’t boot now and I’m not alone – https://t.co/iT3eittbTc pic.twitter.com/RITrCMGVNU —Brad Sams (@bdsams) May 5, 2023

The official subreddit of the Xbox Insider program is full of criticism and the odd advice with strange methods to try to save the situation such as disconnecting the Xbox for 30 minutes and turning it on again by selecting the factory reset without deleting games and applications.

At the moment Microsoft has not issued an official statement or communication to let its community know if everything is fine, if there is a solution or if they should fear that their data is in danger.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Poor Xbox, it continues to pour rain, perhaps the saddest thing about this situation is that it is one of the most expected updates, a couple of days ago, the insiders celebrated having been listened to and having a new interface and now not even they can’t even access it.